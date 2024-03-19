The House Of Rep Member Is In Opposition Party – Soludo States Why He Didn’t Construct Road

19 Mar,2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has said he initially refused to construct the road on Nwokedi Street in Okpoko community, Ogbaru Local Government Area of the state, because the House of Representatives member representing the area, Noble Igwe, was in the opposition party.

Soludo said that when the house member complained to him about the poor state of the road, he dismissed his complaints because he was in the opposition.

The governor stated this while inaugurating 12 km of roads in the Okpoko area on Monday, March 18.

He said, “I rejected the advice to develop Nwokedi Street because the House member representing the area was formerly in the opposition. As of the time he brought the poor state of the road to my attention and advised it should be repaired, he was in the opposition then, and I did not listen to him.

“But one day, I was taking a walk, one guy showed me a road which the honourable member representing Ogbaru constituency 1, Noble Chukwunoso Igwe, had spoken to me about and because he was an opposition, I could not do any thing on the road then.

“Today, Noble Igwe is in our party, and he is a mainstream member, so we have listened to him. When he was in the opposition, he was in the parlour talking but his voice could not be heard, but today, he is not only a mainstream member of our party, but he is right in the bedroom talking with us. You cannot be outside and be talking, you have to come inside the bedroom so that we can listen to you.”

Soludo then advised the people to support his government.

He added that he will rebuild Okpoko and give the people a sense of belonging.

“Even if there is no money in Anambra, we wouldn’t mind using all the money in Anambra to develop Okpoko. Okpoko must be rebuilt. One of the reasons I became a governor was to give Okpoko identity,” he said.(www.naija247news.com)