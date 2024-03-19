South-East: Peace ‘ll return two minutes after my release – Nnamdi Kanu boasts

Nnamdi Kanu Vows Peace Restoration in the South-East Amid Court Ruling

Following a recent court ruling denying his bail request, Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has pledged to restore peace in Nigeria’s South-East region. Kanu, who has been in detention since June 2021, expressed his determination to bring calm to the troubled area.

Despite facing treasonable felony charges, Kanu remains resolute in his pursuit of peace. He highlighted the need for his presence outside detention to quell unrest effectively. Kanu criticized the government’s handling of his case, alleging complicity and financial gain from insecurity.

Insecurity in the South-East has escalated since Kanu’s arrest, with incidents like kidnappings, armed robberies, and killings becoming more prevalent. High-profile cases include the murder of Dr. Chike Akunyili, husband of late Dora Akunyili, and an attack on Senator Ifeanyi Uba’s convoy, resulting in multiple casualties.

Kanu’s resolve to restore peace underscores the urgent need for stability in the region. Despite legal setbacks, he remains committed to addressing the root causes of insecurity and fostering harmony among communities in the South-East.