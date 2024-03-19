South East Insecurity: President Tinubu need to Intervene in Nnamdi Kanu’s Case– Reps members

House of Reps Members Urge President Tinubu to Intervene in Nnamdi Kanu’s Case

Members of the House of Representatives from the South East expressed disappointment over the Federal High Court’s denial of bail to Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). Led by Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere and Hon. Obi Aguocha, the lawmakers present at the court proceedings emphasized that Kanu’s release could have initiated a healing process in the region.

Speaking on behalf of the legislators, Ugochinyere lamented the missed opportunity for dialogue and peacebuilding. He urged President Bola Tinubu to utilize constitutional provisions to halt Kanu’s trial, citing recent instances where charges against other activists were dropped. The lawmakers emphasized the need for fairness and urged Tinubu to intervene for the sake of justice and public interest.

Meanwhile, after the court session, Kanu attributed the ongoing violence in the South East to his prolonged detention. He condemned criminal elements using the IPOB’s name for nefarious activities and vowed to restore peace upon his release. Kanu criticized government complicity in insecurity and expressed confidence in restoring order once freed.

Kanu’s remarks underscored the urgency of his release and the potential for his involvement in promoting stability in the region. His determination to address violence reflects the aspirations of many South Easterners for lasting peace and security.