Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists

Soldiers Massacre: “Defense Headquarters Reveals Identities of Fallen heroes in Okuoma Community Attack”

By: Naija247news

Date:

The Defense Headquarters has revealed the identities of the Nigerian Army Battalion Commander, two Majors, one Captain, and 12 soldiers who were killed in the attack on Okuoma community on March 14, 2024. Their names and photos were shared on the official DHQ account.

The fallen heroes, serving with the 181 Amphibious Battalion, were on a peacekeeping mission to address community clashes in Bomadi Local Government of Delta State when the tragic incident occurred.

The officers and soldiers listed are as follows:
– LT COL AH ALI COMMANDING OFFICER 181 AMPHIBIOUS BATTALION NIGERIAN ARMY
– Maj SD Shafa (N/13976)
– Maj DE Obi (N/14395)
– Capt U Zakari (N/16348)
– Staff Sgt Yahaya Saidu (#3NA/36/2974)
– LCpl Ibrahim Abdullahi (18NA/77/1191)
– Pte Alhaji Isah (17NA/76/6079)
– Pte Clement Francis (19NA/78/0911)
– Pte Abubakar Ali (19NA/78/2162)
– Pte Ibrahim Adamu (19NA/78/6079)
– Cpl Yahaya Danbaba (1ONA/65/7274)
– LCpl Bulus Haruna (16NA/TS/5844)
– LCpl Sole Opeyemi (17NA/760719)
– LCpl Bello Anas (17NA/76/290)
– LCpl Hamman Peter (NA/T82653)

