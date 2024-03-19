“Shettima Affirms Nigeria’s Renewable Energy Commitment at Shiroro Solar-Hydro Hybrid Project Signing”

“Vice President Shettima Affirms Nigeria’s Commitment to Renewable Energy at Shiroro Solar-Hydro Hybrid Project Signing”

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Vice President Kashim Shettima reaffirmed Nigeria’s dedication to its energy transition journey towards clean and renewable energy solutions during the signing ceremony of the joint venture agreement for the Shiroro Generating Company. The agreement, between the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) and North-South Power (NSP) Company Ltd., marks the establishment of Nigeria’s pioneering 20MW On-grid Solar-Hydro Hybrid project.

Shettima emphasized that the event signifies a significant milestone that boosts the country’s energy transition journey, highlighting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration’s commitment to embracing clean and renewable energy solutions.

The Shiroro Generating Company, a joint venture project, will invest in a 20MW solar-hydro hybrid project in Shiroro, Niger State, with the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) and North-South Power partnering. This initiative is part of a larger 300MW solar program co-located within NSP’s existing 600MW Shiroro Hydroelectric Power Plant concession area in Shiroro, Niger State.

The Vice President stressed the importance of the project, stating that it is pivotal for Nigeria’s sustained growth and development. He commended the vision, innovation, and commitment of the NSIA for the project, highlighting the potential for economic growth, technological advancement, and addressing the urgent need for clean and accessible energy.

Shettima urged relevant stakeholders to collaborate effectively to ensure the timely delivery and operation of the project, emphasizing the principles of accountability, transparency, and inclusivity throughout its lifecycle. The signing ceremony was witnessed by officials from the NSIA, North-South Power, and other stakeholders in the power sector.