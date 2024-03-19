Menu
Search
Subscribe
Infrastructure

“Shettima Affirms Nigeria’s Renewable Energy Commitment at Shiroro Solar-Hydro Hybrid Project Signing”

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

“Vice President Shettima Affirms Nigeria’s Commitment to Renewable Energy at Shiroro Solar-Hydro Hybrid Project Signing”

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Vice President Kashim Shettima reaffirmed Nigeria’s dedication to its energy transition journey towards clean and renewable energy solutions during the signing ceremony of the joint venture agreement for the Shiroro Generating Company. The agreement, between the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) and North-South Power (NSP) Company Ltd., marks the establishment of Nigeria’s pioneering 20MW On-grid Solar-Hydro Hybrid project.

Shettima emphasized that the event signifies a significant milestone that boosts the country’s energy transition journey, highlighting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration’s commitment to embracing clean and renewable energy solutions.

The Shiroro Generating Company, a joint venture project, will invest in a 20MW solar-hydro hybrid project in Shiroro, Niger State, with the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) and North-South Power partnering. This initiative is part of a larger 300MW solar program co-located within NSP’s existing 600MW Shiroro Hydroelectric Power Plant concession area in Shiroro, Niger State.

The Vice President stressed the importance of the project, stating that it is pivotal for Nigeria’s sustained growth and development. He commended the vision, innovation, and commitment of the NSIA for the project, highlighting the potential for economic growth, technological advancement, and addressing the urgent need for clean and accessible energy.

Shettima urged relevant stakeholders to collaborate effectively to ensure the timely delivery and operation of the project, emphasizing the principles of accountability, transparency, and inclusivity throughout its lifecycle. The signing ceremony was witnessed by officials from the NSIA, North-South Power, and other stakeholders in the power sector.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
JUST IN: Reps pass N1.28 trillion FCT budget
Next article
Senate Confirms Gbenga Alade as Managing Director of AMCON
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria’s Sovereign Fund to Pilot Development of 20 Megawatts Solar Plant

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Nigeria's sovereign fund is set to embark on the...

Uber-backed startup Moove reaches $750 million valuation after securing $100 million in new funding.

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Moove, a Nigerian-founded company offering revenue-based vehicle financing, announced...

Labour Party’s attack on Reps caucus uncharitable – Ogene

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Labour Party Reps Caucus Criticizes Party Spokesperson's Response The Labour...

Okuama: Group urges FG to solve mystery behind killing of military officers

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
By Luminous Jannamike ABUJA – A civil society group, the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria’s Sovereign Fund to Pilot Development of 20 Megawatts Solar Plant

Renewable Energy 0
Nigeria's sovereign fund is set to embark on the...

Uber-backed startup Moove reaches $750 million valuation after securing $100 million in new funding.

Financials 0
Moove, a Nigerian-founded company offering revenue-based vehicle financing, announced...

Labour Party’s attack on Reps caucus uncharitable – Ogene

Political parties 0
Labour Party Reps Caucus Criticizes Party Spokesperson's Response The Labour...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading