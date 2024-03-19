Senate Confirms Gbenga Alade as Managing Director of AMCON

The Senate confirmed Gbenga Alade as the new Managing Director of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) on Tuesday, March 19. Additionally, the nominations of Adeshola Lamidi, Lucky Adaghe, and Dr. Aminu Murktar Dan’amu as Executive Directors in AMCON were also approved.

The decision by the Senate followed the adoption of recommendations from the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance, and other financial institutions, which had screened the nominees. Senator Adetokunbo Abiru, the Committee Chairman, presented the report to the Senate.

President Bola Tinubu had previously nominated the individuals and urged the Senate to consider and confirm them for their respective appointments.