Menu
Search
Subscribe
Data & News Analysis

Senate Confirms Gbenga Alade as Managing Director of AMCON

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

The Senate confirmed Gbenga Alade as the new Managing Director of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) on Tuesday, March 19. Additionally, the nominations of Adeshola Lamidi, Lucky Adaghe, and Dr. Aminu Murktar Dan’amu as Executive Directors in AMCON were also approved.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The decision by the Senate followed the adoption of recommendations from the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance, and other financial institutions, which had screened the nominees. Senator Adetokunbo Abiru, the Committee Chairman, presented the report to the Senate.

President Bola Tinubu had previously nominated the individuals and urged the Senate to consider and confirm them for their respective appointments.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Shettima Affirms Nigeria’s Renewable Energy Commitment at Shiroro Solar-Hydro Hybrid Project Signing”
Next article
South-East: Peace ‘ll return two minutes after my release – Nnamdi Kanu boasts
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria’s Sovereign Fund to Pilot Development of 20 Megawatts Solar Plant

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Nigeria's sovereign fund is set to embark on the...

Uber-backed startup Moove reaches $750 million valuation after securing $100 million in new funding.

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Moove, a Nigerian-founded company offering revenue-based vehicle financing, announced...

Labour Party’s attack on Reps caucus uncharitable – Ogene

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Labour Party Reps Caucus Criticizes Party Spokesperson's Response The Labour...

Okuama: Group urges FG to solve mystery behind killing of military officers

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
By Luminous Jannamike ABUJA – A civil society group, the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria’s Sovereign Fund to Pilot Development of 20 Megawatts Solar Plant

Renewable Energy 0
Nigeria's sovereign fund is set to embark on the...

Uber-backed startup Moove reaches $750 million valuation after securing $100 million in new funding.

Financials 0
Moove, a Nigerian-founded company offering revenue-based vehicle financing, announced...

Labour Party’s attack on Reps caucus uncharitable – Ogene

Political parties 0
Labour Party Reps Caucus Criticizes Party Spokesperson's Response The Labour...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading