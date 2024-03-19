Savannah signs agreements to acquire 49% stake in Nigeria’s Stubb Creek Field

Savannah Energy PLC, a British independent energy company dedicated to impactful projects, has signed Share Purchase Agreements (SPAs) with Sinopec International Petroleum Exploration and Production Corporation (SIPC) and Jagal Ventures Limited (Jagal) to acquire 100% of the outstanding share capital of Sinopec International Petroleum Exploration and Production Company Nigeria Limited (SIPEC).

SIPEC holds a 49% non-operated interest in the Stubb Creek oil and gas field located in Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria. Savannah Energy SC Limited, a subsidiary of Savannah, will acquire a 75% equity interest from SIPC and a 25% equity interest from Jagal for cash considerations of US$52 million and US$7.5 million respectively. Additionally, there will be deferred cash considerations totaling US$2 million.

The acquisition is expected to bolster Savannah’s Reserve and Resource base by approximately 46 MMboe, with estimated 2P oil reserves of 8.1 MMstb and 2C Contingent gas resources of 227 Bscf. Following completion, Stubb Creek’s gross production is projected to increase by about 2.7 Kbopd within 12 months.

Moreover, the acquisition will provide additional gas supply for Savannah’s Nigerian subsidiary, Accugas Limited, which currently supports approximately 20% of Nigeria’s thermal power generation. Since announcing the intention to acquire Accugas in 2017, Savannah has significantly increased gas transportation volumes and expanded its customer base.

The SIPEC Acquisition aligns with Savannah’s strategy of growing its core business in Nigeria through value-accretive acquisitions and organic projects. The company anticipates that identified upside potentials, such as oil de-bottlenecking and new gas sales to Accugas projects, will further enhance the value of the Stubb Creek field.

In addition to the acquisition, Savannah Energy has published an updated Competent Persons Report (CPR) covering its assets in Nigeria. The report, compiled by CGG Services (UK) Ltd, provides insights into the gross reserves and contingent resources associated with the Uquo and Stubb Creek fields.

For further information, interested parties can refer to Savannah Energy’s website or contact Okwudili Onyia, Communications Manager, Nigeria.