Banks & Finance

Savannah signs agreements to acquire 49% stake in Nigeria’s Stubb Creek Field

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Savannah Energy PLC, a British independent energy company dedicated to impactful projects, has signed Share Purchase Agreements (SPAs) with Sinopec International Petroleum Exploration and Production Corporation (SIPC) and Jagal Ventures Limited (Jagal) to acquire 100% of the outstanding share capital of Sinopec International Petroleum Exploration and Production Company Nigeria Limited (SIPEC).

SIPEC holds a 49% non-operated interest in the Stubb Creek oil and gas field located in Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria. Savannah Energy SC Limited, a subsidiary of Savannah, will acquire a 75% equity interest from SIPC and a 25% equity interest from Jagal for cash considerations of US$52 million and US$7.5 million respectively. Additionally, there will be deferred cash considerations totaling US$2 million.

The acquisition is expected to bolster Savannah’s Reserve and Resource base by approximately 46 MMboe, with estimated 2P oil reserves of 8.1 MMstb and 2C Contingent gas resources of 227 Bscf. Following completion, Stubb Creek’s gross production is projected to increase by about 2.7 Kbopd within 12 months.

Moreover, the acquisition will provide additional gas supply for Savannah’s Nigerian subsidiary, Accugas Limited, which currently supports approximately 20% of Nigeria’s thermal power generation. Since announcing the intention to acquire Accugas in 2017, Savannah has significantly increased gas transportation volumes and expanded its customer base.

The SIPEC Acquisition aligns with Savannah’s strategy of growing its core business in Nigeria through value-accretive acquisitions and organic projects. The company anticipates that identified upside potentials, such as oil de-bottlenecking and new gas sales to Accugas projects, will further enhance the value of the Stubb Creek field.

In addition to the acquisition, Savannah Energy has published an updated Competent Persons Report (CPR) covering its assets in Nigeria. The report, compiled by CGG Services (UK) Ltd, provides insights into the gross reserves and contingent resources associated with the Uquo and Stubb Creek fields.

For further information, interested parties can refer to Savannah Energy’s website or contact Okwudili Onyia, Communications Manager, Nigeria.

Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

