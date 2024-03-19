Menu
CrimeWatch

Police Arrest 16-year-old boy for defiling schoolmate in Port Harcourt

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 19, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested a 16-year-old boy who allegedly raped his 11-year-old schoolmate in the school premises at Rumukwurusi, Port Harcourt on Friday.

It was gathered that the yet-to-be-identified student carried out the act while his friends watched the scene.

Shortly after committing the act, the boy was said to have scaled the school fence to escape but was later held by the school authorities, while the girl was taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the mother of the girl, while speaking to a radio station in Port Harcourt, called on the school authorities and the state government to ensure the perpetrator was brought to book.

The woman, who identified herself to be a widow, narrated that she got a distress call from the school to come over immediately, saying when she got there, she saw her daughter bleeding profusely.

She said, “The school should provide the boy that did that thing and I want justice for my daughter. I’m a widow and I don’t have anybody. It is just me and my children.

“They should provide the boy. He should not go free at all because maybe he has been doing it to other people, but he will not go free this time. And I want people to help me.

“I got a call from the school that I should come because it was an emergency. I had to rush to the school. When I got there, I saw my daughter bleeding seriously. The bleeding was too much.

“I had to secure my daughter first by bringing her to the hospital while the boy was still in the school custody. They said they would hold the boy for me. The doctors have not said anything yet. They are just taking care of her at the moment, but the situation is still like that, no improvement and the money is expensive.”

The situation has provoked outrage on social media, with many condemning the act and calling for the arrest and prosecution of the suspect.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the incident, saying the male student has been arrested, while investigation is ongoing.(www.naija247news.com).

