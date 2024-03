19,Mar,2024.

Last night, Peter Obi joined almost 1000 people at the Central Mosque in Maraba-Nyanya to break their fast for Ramadan.

While some are commending him for being magnanimous and exemplary, others are berating him, saying he did it to win their hearts ahead of the 2027 campaign.(www.naija247news.com)