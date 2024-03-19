Okuama: Group urges FG to solve mystery behind killing of military officers

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – A civil society group, the United Global Resolve for Peace (UGRFP), has called for immediate and decisive action following the brutal killing of sixteen Nigerian military officers in Okuama, Delta State.

The peace organization urged the authorities to utilize intelligence-based operations to swiftly apprehend and prosecute those behind the atrocious act.

Shalom Olaseni, Chairman of UGRFP, in a statement on Tuesday, also highlighted the critical need for peaceful conflict resolution.

According to him, the pursuit of justice and peace must be relentless, and the memory of those who have fallen must galvanize a commitment to unity and reconciliation across Nigeria.

He said, “We extend our deepest condolences to the Nigeria Military, the Nigerian people, and the bereaved families of the officers who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Their dedication and commitment to serving their nation will forever be remembered and honoured.

“UGRFP strongly condemns these senseless killings and calls for immediate, intelligence-based action to identify and bring the perpetrators to justice. We urge the relevant authorities to spare no effort in ensuring that those responsible for this heinous act face the full wrath of the law.

“In light of this tragedy, we appeal for calm and communal support for the military as they conduct a thorough investigation into the matter. It is imperative that we come together as a community to support our security forces in their efforts to maintain peace and security in our nation.

“This unfortunate incident underscores the urgent need for peaceful conflict resolution mechanisms. Had there been effective dialogue and mediation between the Okoloba and Okuama villages regarding their land and water dispute, this devastating loss of military personnel could have been averted. UGRFP emphasizes the invaluable importance of peaceful resolution in preventing further bloodshed and fostering sustainable peace and development.

“UGRFP wishes to reiterate its unwavering commitment to promoting peace and conflict resolution as essential catalysts for growth and development. We urge all stakeholders to prioritize dialogue, reconciliation, and cooperation in resolving disputes and building a harmonious society.”