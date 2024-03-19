Nollywood producer, Andy Best is dead

March 19, 2024.Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
Azonuchechi Chukwu.
Ikechukwu Nnadi, popularly known as Andy Best, is reportedly dead.
He was confirmed dead at a private clinic in Owerri, the Imo State capital, on Tuesday, March 19, after a prolonged ailment.
Mr Seun Oloketuyi, the convener of the Best of Nollywood awards, announced Andy Best’s death via Instagram.
He wrote: “Andy Best, a top Nollywood producer and marketer, is dead.
“He died in an Owerri hospital today.”. (www.naija247news.com).