Nollywood producer, Andy Best is dead

March 19, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Ikechukwu Nnadi, popularly known as Andy Best, is reportedly dead.

He was confirmed dead at a private clinic in Owerri, the Imo State capital, on Tuesday, March 19, after a prolonged ailment.

Mr Seun Oloketuyi, the convener of the Best of Nollywood awards, announced Andy Best’s death via Instagram.

He wrote: “Andy Best, a top Nollywood producer and marketer, is dead.

“He died in an Owerri hospital today.”. (www.naija247news.com).