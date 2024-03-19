Menu
NNPCL’s Kyari to Feature Prominently at 2024 CERAWeek Conference

By: The Editor

Date:

Mr. Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), alongside other company officials, is set to participate in the 2024 CERAWeek Conference scheduled to take place in Houston, United States, from March 18 to 22, 2024.

According to a statement by NNPCL spokesperson Olufemi Soneye, Kyari will lead a plenary session titled “Leadership Dialogue” on Tuesday during the annual conference. Additionally, Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, the NNPCL’s Executive Vice President, Upstream, will headline a session titled “What are the Choices for Upstream Strategies?” on the same day.

On Wednesday, March 20, 2024, Mr. Olalekan Ogunleye, the Executive Vice President of Gas, Power, and New Energy, will participate as a panelist in a strategic dialogue session titled “Africa’s Energy Future: Access, Investment & Sustainability.”

CERAWeek is a premier annual energy conference that brings together global energy industry experts, corporate leaders, and government officials to discuss the future of energy. Organized by S&P Global, the conference addresses emerging energy technologies and climate issues.

With the theme "Multidimensional Energy Transition: Markets, Climate, Technology, and Geopolitics," the 2024 conference will explore strategies for navigating a complex energy transition landscape, addressing growing demands for emissions reductions and transitioning to cleaner energy sources. The event is expected to draw participants from 90 countries and feature 1,400 speakers.

