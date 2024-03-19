Menu
South East

“Nnamdi Kanu Pleads for Transfer to Kuje Prison Due to Health Concerns”

By: Naija247news

Date:

The detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, whose bail request was rejected by the Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday, has pleaded to be moved to Kuje prison.

Kanu, currently held by the Department of State Services (DSS), cited serious health concerns that he claims cannot be addressed in his current detention facility. He asserted that the DSS lacks the necessary medical facilities for his treatment.

Kanu disclosed that he suffers from congestive heart failure, which has begun to affect his physical health, particularly his feet. He also lamented that the security agency has restricted his visitors from seeing him.

During his appearance in court, shortly after his bail application was denied by Justice Binta Nyako, Kanu alleged a conspiracy to allow him to perish in DSS custody.

He claimed, “People come to see me, but they are not allowed. The medical facilities here are inadequate. I have congestive heart failure, and my foot is swollen. I requested surgery, but it was denied. There’s a conspiracy for me to die in detention. I request to be transferred to Kuje.”

Nnamdi Kanu faces a seven-count treasonable felony charge filed against him by the Federal Government. Despite the Court of Appeal’s nullification of the charge and order for his release, the Supreme Court overturned the decision, leading to the resumption of his trial.

