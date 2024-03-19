Menu
Search
Subscribe
Renewable Energy

Nigeria’s Sovereign Fund to Pilot Development of 20 Megawatts Solar Plant

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

Nigeria’s sovereign fund is set to embark on the construction of a 20-megawatt solar power plant in collaboration with a local firm, marking the initial phase of a larger 300-megawatt project, announced Vice President Kashim Shettima on Tuesday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

While details regarding the project’s cost and commencement date were not disclosed, Nigeria, with a population exceeding 200 million, currently operates at a mere fraction of its installed power generation capacity of 12,500 megawatts. This shortfall leaves numerous households and businesses reliant on petrol and diesel generators for electricity.

Speaking at the signing ceremony for the joint venture between the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) and North South Power (NSP) Company Ltd, Vice President Shettima unveiled plans for the establishment of the Shiroro Generating Company, the country’s first on-grid solar-hydro hybrid project, situated in Shiroro, Niger state.

The 20-megawatt pilot project forms part of a broader 300-megawatt solar initiative, to be situated within NSP’s existing 600-megawatt Shiroro Hydroelectric Power Plant concession area in Shiroro, Niger State. Vice President Shettima emphasized the nation’s commitment to diversifying energy sources, reducing carbon footprints, and ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come through initiatives like this.

“This project will catalyze the realization of other hydro-solar projects and serve as a test case for the deployment of solar energy onto the national grid,” remarked the vice president in a statement.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Uber-backed startup Moove reaches $750 million valuation after securing $100 million in new funding.
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Uber-backed startup Moove reaches $750 million valuation after securing $100 million in new funding.

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Moove, a Nigerian-founded company offering revenue-based vehicle financing, announced...

Labour Party’s attack on Reps caucus uncharitable – Ogene

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Labour Party Reps Caucus Criticizes Party Spokesperson's Response The Labour...

Okuama: Group urges FG to solve mystery behind killing of military officers

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
By Luminous Jannamike ABUJA – A civil society group, the...

King Charles makes first public appearance after rumoured death

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
In what was his first public appearance since reports...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Uber-backed startup Moove reaches $750 million valuation after securing $100 million in new funding.

Financials 0
Moove, a Nigerian-founded company offering revenue-based vehicle financing, announced...

Labour Party’s attack on Reps caucus uncharitable – Ogene

Political parties 0
Labour Party Reps Caucus Criticizes Party Spokesperson's Response The Labour...

Okuama: Group urges FG to solve mystery behind killing of military officers

Regions 0
By Luminous Jannamike ABUJA – A civil society group, the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading