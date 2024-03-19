Nigeria’s Sovereign Fund to Pilot Development of 20 Megawatts Solar Plant

Nigeria’s sovereign fund is set to embark on the construction of a 20-megawatt solar power plant in collaboration with a local firm, marking the initial phase of a larger 300-megawatt project, announced Vice President Kashim Shettima on Tuesday.

While details regarding the project’s cost and commencement date were not disclosed, Nigeria, with a population exceeding 200 million, currently operates at a mere fraction of its installed power generation capacity of 12,500 megawatts. This shortfall leaves numerous households and businesses reliant on petrol and diesel generators for electricity.

Speaking at the signing ceremony for the joint venture between the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) and North South Power (NSP) Company Ltd, Vice President Shettima unveiled plans for the establishment of the Shiroro Generating Company, the country’s first on-grid solar-hydro hybrid project, situated in Shiroro, Niger state.

The 20-megawatt pilot project forms part of a broader 300-megawatt solar initiative, to be situated within NSP’s existing 600-megawatt Shiroro Hydroelectric Power Plant concession area in Shiroro, Niger State. Vice President Shettima emphasized the nation’s commitment to diversifying energy sources, reducing carbon footprints, and ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come through initiatives like this.

“This project will catalyze the realization of other hydro-solar projects and serve as a test case for the deployment of solar energy onto the national grid,” remarked the vice president in a statement.