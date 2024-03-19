Nigerian Bourse declines, All Share Index drops by 0.40%

March 19, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

It was a bearish session on the floor of the Nigerian stock market on Monday as the All Share Index declined by 0.40% to close at 104,663.36 points against the previous close of 105,085.25 points on Friday.

The market capitalisation closed at N59.178 trillion, shedding 238 billion from N59.416 trillion recorded in the last session.

An aggregate of 287 million units of shares were traded in 9,077 deals, valued at N10.8 billion.

Market Breadth

The market breadth closed positive as 27 stocks gained against 18 that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

ABC Transport with 9.86% growth, led the gainers table to close at N0.78 from the previous close of N0.71.

Nem Insurance and Livestock Feeds among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.77% and 9.68% respectively.

Percentage Losers

MCNICHOLS, DAAR COMMUNICATION, UPDC and MTN Nigeria among other stocks shed their share prices by over 7.5%.

Volume Drivers

UBA traded about 46 million units of its shares in 556 deals, valued at about N1.19 billion.

GTCO traded about 35 million units of its shares in 483 deals, valued at about N1.65 billion.

TRANSCORP traded about 21.5 million units of its shares in 532 deals, valued at N325 million.(www.naija247news.com).