Banking institutions

“More CBN Directors Face Dismissal Amidst Controversy”

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

Twelve additional directors of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) are reportedly facing potential dismissal, following the recent termination of seven directors’ appointments by the apex bank.

The termination of the seven directors’ appointments last Friday has led to reports of impending dismissals for twelve more senior personnel within the CBN.

While two of the affected directors have accepted their fate, the remaining five are contemplating legal action against the CBN, alleging unlawful termination of their careers.

According to sources, the two directors who have resigned to their fate are currently under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) due to their involvement in the Jim Obaze Report.

The termination letters issued to the seven directors cited “reorganizational and human capital restructuring” as the grounds for their dismissal, aligning with the bank’s new strategic direction.

These letters indicated that their services would cease from Friday, March 15, 2024, and instructed them to promptly surrender all bank properties in their possession to their department administrators.

However, sources reveal that the five directors intending to contest their termination claim innocence, asserting that they have not been implicated in any misconduct.

One source expressed concerns over the lack of retirement benefits for the affected directors, especially considering their years of service and the absence of any charges or accusations against them.

Joseph Adam
Joseph Adamhttps://naija247news.com/

