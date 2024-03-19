Minister of Power Decries Revenue Loss from Attacks on Electricity Facilities

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has expressed concern over the significant revenue lost due to frequent attacks on electricity facilities by vandals. These attacks involve blowing up facilities with explosives, causing disruptions and financial losses to the power sector.

Adelabu made these remarks during a visit to Ikeja Electric’s headquarters, where he commended the utility firm for its performance. He emphasized the need to address outstanding debts, such as those owed by GENCOs (N1.3 trillion) and gas suppliers (N2 trillion), to enhance efficiency across the value chain.

Addressing funding challenges in the sector, Adelabu highlighted the importance of adequate financing to tackle infrastructure deficits. He underscored the potential for operational capacity growth to nearly 8,000MW once funding constraints are addressed.

Regarding subsidies, Adelabu stressed the need for DISCOs to invest more in the sector to sustainably improve power supply. He hinted at potential legislation to enforce capitalization requirements for DISCOs to encourage increased investment in critical infrastructure.

Adelabu also condemned the rise in vandalism of power assets nationwide, advocating for severe penalties, including capital punishment, for offenders. He emphasized the devastating impact of vandalism on lives and businesses, calling for stricter enforcement measures.

In response, Ikeja Electric’s Managing Director, Mrs. Folake Soetan, highlighted the company’s achievements in infrastructure upgrades. She noted significant increases in capital expenditure and metering density over the years, demonstrating the company’s commitment to improving service delivery.