“Microsoft Taps DeepMind Co-founder to Lead Consumer AI Unit Amidst Growing Competition from Google”

Microsoft has appointed Mustafa Suleyman, co-founder of DeepMind, to lead a newly established consumer AI unit, and has brought on board several employees from his Inflection AI startup. The move comes as Microsoft aims to reinforce its position amidst increasing competition from Google in the AI space.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Suleyman will serve as CEO of Microsoft AI, overseeing the company’s consumer AI initiatives, including projects like Copilot chatbot and the new Bing browser that integrates AI technology.

Copilot, developed with technology from OpenAI, is a pivotal component of Microsoft’s AI strategy, capable of tasks such as writing emails, summarizing documents, and creating presentations.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella expressed excitement about the infusion of new talent, stating that it will accelerate the company’s progress in the AI realm. As part of the transition, key teams including Copilot, Bing, and Edge will report to Suleyman.

This move coincides with Microsoft’s collaboration with other startups, such as France’s Mistral AI, amid increased regulatory scrutiny, particularly regarding its partnership with OpenAI. Nadella reaffirmed Microsoft’s commitment to its partnership with OpenAI.

Karen Simonyan, co-founder of Inflection AI along with Suleyman and Microsoft board member Reid Hoffman, will join Microsoft as chief scientist.

Meanwhile, Google is expanding its AI endeavors, with reports indicating Apple’s potential integration of Google’s Gemini artificial intelligence engine into the iPhone.

Inflection AI, after raising $1.3 billion from Microsoft and Nvidia last June, has become a prominent player in the AI race. The startup behind the Pi chatbot announced Sean White, former head of research and development at Mozilla, as its new CEO, with plans to shift focus towards serving commercial customers.

Additionally, Inflection AI revealed that its Inflection-2.5 platform will be available on Microsoft Azure.