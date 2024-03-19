Menu
Political parties

Labour Party’s attack on Reps caucus uncharitable – Ogene

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Labour Party Reps Caucus Criticizes Party Spokesperson’s Response

The Labour Party (LP) House of Representatives Caucus has criticized the LP’s Acting Publicity Secretary, Mr. Obiora Ifoh, for his response to their call for the postponement of the party’s national convention.

Chairman of the LP Reps Caucus, Hon. Afam Ogene, had urged the party leadership to delay the convention to allow for wider consultations and proper planning. Ogene highlighted concerns over internal disagreements among leaders and alleged exclusion of stakeholders, including lawmakers, from the convention planning process.

In response, Ifoh accused Ogene of misinforming the public and asserted that the caucus had been duly informed about the convention. However, Ogene described Ifoh’s remarks as unprofessional and lacking in the decorum expected of a party spokesperson.

Ogene emphasized the importance of proper planning and wider consultations for the success of the convention. He challenged Ifoh to provide official documentation supporting his claim that the caucus was informed about the convention.

The LP Reps Caucus expressed disappointment over the lack of transparency in convention planning, noting the absence of a planning committee, named delegates, or clarity on candidates for various positions. They urged for a more organized approach to the convention to uphold the party’s integrity.

The LP Reps Caucus called for an end to the internal discord within the party and emphasized the need for unity and effective leadership. They highlighted the importance of promoting the party’s image and garnering support across party lines.

The LP Reps Caucus reiterated their commitment to the party’s success and urged for constructive dialogue and collaboration among party members to achieve common goals. They called for an end to the ongoing charade and for a renewed focus on addressing the party’s challenges.

Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

