Kaduna Governor Advocates for State Police Amidst Banditry Challenges

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, emphasized the urgent need for the establishment of state police in response to the increasing sophistication of bandits. He expressed concern over the inadequacy of local security forces in confronting bandits armed with advanced weaponry.

The state has been plagued by rampant banditry and kidnapping, with many school pupils still held captive by these criminal elements. Recently, the abduction of residents from Dogon-Noma community in Kajuru Local Government Area was confirmed by the state Police Command.

Usman Danlami Stingo, a member of the House of Assembly representing Kajuru State Constituency, reported that 86 villagers were abducted, although this figure could not be independently verified.

Despite the establishment of local security outfits by the state government, the security situation remains precarious. Governor Sani attributed this to the limited equipment available to these local security forces.

He underscored the necessity of creating state police, arguing that granting them legal authority to possess firearms, including AK-47s, would empower communities to defend themselves effectively. As of now, vigilance services can only collaborate with the military and police, lacking the capacity to independently combat the threat posed by armed bandits.