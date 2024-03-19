JUST IN: Reps pass N1.28 trillion FCT budget

“House of Representatives Passes N1.28 Trillion FCT Administration Budget”

The House of Representatives approved the N1.28 trillion budget for the Federal Capital Territory Administration, as proposed by the president last week. The budget breakdown includes N1,140.915 billion for Personnel Costs, N373.027 billion for Overhead Costs, and N768.328 billion for Capital Projects.

The approval came after the submission of a report by the Chairman of the House Committee on FTC, Mukhtar Aliyu Betara, following a budget defense session with FCT Minister, Nyelsom Wike.

During the budget defense, Betara emphasized the importance of transparency, accountability, and adherence to budgetary guidelines in project execution. He urged the Minister to prioritize these principles to ensure efficient fund utilization amidst developmental challenges in the FCT.

The lawmaker highlighted the committee’s commitment to monitoring project progress and holding authorities accountable for tangible benefits to the territory.

In passing the budget, the House mandated the Minister of FCT and the Director of Treasury to provide quarterly updates on the status of the Federal Capital Territory Statutory Accounts to the National Assembly.