IPMAN and MEMAN Foresee Slight Drop in Petrol Price as Port Harcourt Refinery Nears Operations

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) and the Major Energy Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) anticipate a minor decrease in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) once the Port Harcourt Refining Company resumes operations next month. Both associations expressed readiness to load products from the facility, urging the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to fulfill its commitment to pumping out refined products from the plant within two weeks.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

NNPCL’s Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari, recently announced before a Senate committee that the Port Harcourt refinery’s mechanical works had been completed, with operations expected to commence soon. The news has prompted IPMAN and MEMAN to prepare for product lifting.

Abubakar Maigandi, the National President of IPMAN, affirmed that once production begins at the refinery, the cost of petrol is likely to reduce marginally. He emphasized the association’s readiness to commence loading once instructed by NNPCL.

Similarly, Clement Isong, the Executive Secretary of MEMAN, highlighted that major oil marketers had been procuring products from NNPCL’s trading arm and would continue to do so once the refinery starts production. Isong noted that while the refinery may not meet all consumer demands, MEMAN would procure refined products through NNPCL’s trading arm.

Kyari informed the Senate that over 450,000 barrels of oil had been stocked into the Port Harcourt refinery, indicating its readiness to supply refined crude to the market. The government had previously announced the refinery’s mechanical completion in December 2023, but delays postponed its operation.

As anticipation grows for locally produced refined petroleum products, the commencement of operations at the Port Harcourt refinery could signify a significant shift in Nigeria’s energy landscape, reducing dependency on imported fuels.