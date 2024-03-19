Menu
IOM signs agreement with Japan to build 9 healthcare facilities in Adamawa

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

March 19, 2024.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM), in partnership with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), says it will build nine healthcare facilities in Adamawa state.

IOM is the United Nations agency that promotes humane and orderly migration for the benefit of all.

IOM disclosed this via its official X page on Monday. IOM explained that the gesture is aimed at giving rural communities adequate service delivery.

The tweet reads:

“Today we signed a partnership agreement with @jica_direct_en to support the Government of Adamawa State and local authorities in providing adequate healthcare services to displaced and host communities.

“The new program will build and rehabilitate 9 healthcare facilities and train dozens of healthcare professionals to enhance service delivery.”

The partnership is part of IOM Nigeria’s Country Strategy (2023-2027), which prioritizes the promotion of an effective provision of protection and assistance to affected potential and vulnerable population

According to IOM, it intends to “address the population’s vulnerabilities, through the promotion of health provision, including psychological and other counselling services, with special support to women, adolescents, unaccompanied and separated children, individuals in the process of reintegration, special support to victims of trafficking and survivors of gender-based violence (GBV), with the integration of measures for physical and psychological health, including service delivery and capacity development.”

However, it achieves its priorities through a collaborative approach that emphasizes the Federal and State Governments’ role and other stakeholders in achieving better migration governance while building integrated communities. (www.naija247news.com).

