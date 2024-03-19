“Gov.Alex Otti Secures $125M Loan for Capital Projects In Abia State; Dismisses Allegations of N1.5B Loan”

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has announced that the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) has sanctioned a $125 million loan to support capital projects in the state. Otti made this declaration during the monthly media briefing in Umuahia on Monday. Additionally, he revealed that the African Development Bank has also greenlit another loan for the state.

Despite the approvals, Otti clarified that the funds have not been accessed yet. He outlined the next steps, which include finalizing documentation, signing loan agreements, and meeting stipulated conditions. Otti emphasized the government’s prudent financial management, highlighting their practice of only borrowing when necessary and promptly repaying loans to avoid accruing excessive interest.

Dismissing recent allegations by a major opposition party regarding a purported N1.5 billion loan, Otti labeled them as baseless. He further disclosed the approval of bursary awards for Abia students studying law across various institutions, responding to requests from the students. Additionally, plans are underway to establish a new scholarship board to support deserving but financially disadvantaged students.

Addressing concerns about salary delays, Otti assured prompt payment for the majority of civil servants, attributing complaints to a minority of individuals. He acknowledged the challenge of an inflated civil service workforce and highlighted efforts to streamline operations and prioritize employee welfare.

In closing, Otti urged continued support from the people in the state’s rebuilding efforts, emphasizing ongoing initiatives to enhance governance and improve living standards.