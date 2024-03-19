Foundation to empower 4 graduates of Unilorin in agro-business

March 19, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The British American Tobacco Nigeria Foundation (BATNF) has announced empowerment initiatives for four graduates of the Department of Agriculture, University of Ilorin.

Mr Oludare Odusanya, the General Manager of the BATNF Foundation, made the announcement on Monday in Ilorin during a meeting with the Vice Chancellor of the school, Prof. Wahab Egbewole, in his office.

He said that the move was significant towards promoting sustainable agricultural development and fostering agricpreneurship programmes in Nigeria.

He disclosed that the selected graduates would receive a grant of N1.5 million each to start their ventures in the agricultural sector.

Odusanya said BATNF established an independent foundation, focusing on initiatives that enhanced the livelihoods of smallholder farmers as part of an agreement with the Federal Government upon establishing its manufacturing presence in Nigeria.

He added that the organisation had been supporting smallholder farmers and contributing to the socio-economic development of Nigeria.

He pointed out that, over the past two decades, BATNF had initiated various projects across the 36 states of Nigeria.

Odusanya added that the latest endeavour was targeted at empowering young individuals, particularly in the field of agriculture, to excel.

He explained that the foundation chose the University of Ilorin as the location for this project from the North Central Geopolitical zone of Nigeria because of the institution’s commendable track records and success in service delivery.

He explained that the Graduate Agricpreneur Project, which was conceptualised five years ago, sought to inspire young Nigerians to recognise the vast potentials and profitability of agriculture.

“The project is targeted at some misconceptions about farming and show that it is a lucrative and respectable career comparable to Medicine or Law.

“The initiative targets graduates of the Faculty of Agriculture at the University of Ilorin, regardless of whether they are fresh graduates, master’s degree holders, or those pursuing their Ph.D.,” he said.

The BATNF general manager also added that his organisation planned to invest over N2 billion on various projects over the next five years.

He also hinted that the number of beneficiaries from the University of Ilorin could be scaled up to 10 in subsequent phases, depending on the success recorded by the first four beneficiaries.

In his remarks, Prof. Wahab Egbewole, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, expressed his appreciation to BATNF for selecting the institution for participation in the agricultural entrepreneurship project.

The vice chancellor assured the foundation of the university’s commitment to the project’s success

“Whatever propelled you to consider us for this project; we will do our best to surpass the expectations.

“The Faculty of Agriculture has all it takes to make this initiative a success and even more deserving,” he said.

“I sincerely wanted to be an agricultural economist, but somehow, I ended up in law. Therefore, I will ensure this project succeeds,” he said.

Speaking earlier, the Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture, Prof. Oluyemisi Fawole, said that the initiative would specifically benefit graduates from the fields of Agronomy, Animal Production, and Aquaculture and Fisheries.

She pointed out that these targeted departments played a crucial role in the agricultural landscape and would serve as focal points for the project.

The dean said that the primary objective of the collaboration between the university of Ilorin and the British American Tobacco Nigeria Foundation was to inspire and promote agricultural business among students.

“The idea is to encourage our students by showcasing fresh graduates who are actively engaged in agricultural business and making profits.

“We believe that witnessing these success stories will stimulate interest and passion for agriculture among our students,” she said. (www.naija247news.com).