FAAC Reports Surge in Distributable Revenue to N2.07 Trillion in February 2024

Against the backdrop of subsidy removal and the liberalization of the foreign exchange market, the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) has reported a significant increase in distributable revenue, with N2.07 trillion disbursed to the three tiers of government in February 2024.

This figure marks a notable 23.9 percent surge from the N1.67 trillion distributed in January 2024. The rise in FAAC accruals has been consistent since the second quarter of 2023 following the implementation of President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s twin policy reforms.

According to the latest report from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the disbursed amount comprises N1.15 trillion from the Statutory Account, N479.03 billion from Exchange Gain, N16.59 million from the Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL), and N420.73 billion from Value Added Tax (VAT).

In November 2023, allocations to the three tiers of government were as follows: the Federal Government received N407.27 billion, States received N379.41 billion, and Local Governments received N278.04 billion. Additionally, oil-producing states shared N85.10 billion from the 13% derivation fund.

Revenue-generating agencies such as the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), and Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) received N16.27 billion, N43.35 billion, and N18.68 billion, respectively, as the cost of revenue collections.

Further analysis of revenue allocation to the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) revealed that N279.06 billion was disbursed to the FGN consolidated revenue account, N6.57 billion as a share of derivation and ecology, N3.29 billion for the stabilization fund, N11.04 billion for the development of natural resources, and N10.37 billion to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.