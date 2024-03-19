Menu
Geopolitics

EU Commits Billions to Egypt to Tackle Migration

By: The Editor

Date:

The European Union has pledged billions of euros to Egypt in efforts to reduce migration, sparking criticism from rights groups. The funding package, totaling 7.4 billion euros ($8.1 billion), aims to bolster cooperation in areas like renewable energy and security while addressing Egypt’s economic challenges.

The agreement, announced during a visit by a delegation of leaders to Cairo, elevates the EU’s relationship with Egypt to a “strategic partnership.” It includes grants, loans, and investments over the next three years to support Egypt’s economy, which has been struggling.

The proposed funding includes 5 billion euros in concessional loans, 1.8 billion euros in investments, and 600 million euros in grants. Notably, 200 million euros are allocated for managing migration, a contentious issue for both Egypt and the EU.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, part of the visiting delegation, described such deals as the “best way to address migratory flows.” However, rights groups have raised concerns about potential human rights abuses being overlooked in pursuit of migration control.

Egypt has faced economic challenges, including high inflation and a surge in migration via Libya. The EU’s move to provide financial support comes amidst Egypt’s efforts to stabilize its economy through investments from the UAE and programs with the IMF.

Despite the economic assistance, criticisms persist regarding Egypt’s human rights record and the EU’s approach to migration control. Activists argue that prioritizing migration reduction over addressing human rights abuses is flawed and undermines the EU’s stated commitment to democracy and freedoms.

