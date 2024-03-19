EFCC Retrieves 324 Houses for Kano Pensioners in Alleged N4.1 Billion Property Fraud

Yesterday, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) handed over documents for properties and 324 houses to Kano State pensioners. This action followed a final forfeiture order issued by Justice I.E. Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

According to a statement by the EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Mr. Dele Oyewale, the court order stemmed from investigations into an alleged N4.1 billion fraud. Pensioners had contributed to the Pension Trust Fund to own houses, but two successive administrations in Kano State denied them this right.

The EFCC’s investigation revealed that the Kano State government, in collaboration with the Kano State Pension Trust Fund, had agreed to build housing estates worth N41 billion. However, the pensioners’ contribution was misappropriated, leading to incomplete houses and their fraudulent sale to associates by former governors of the state.

Upon completion of its investigation, the EFCC secured a final forfeiture order for the 324 properties to the Kano State Pension Fund Trustees. During the handover ceremony, EFCC’s Abuja Zonal Commander, Assistant Commander Adeniyi Adebayo, reassured the agency’s commitment to combatting fraudulent practices.

Representatives of the Kano State Pension Board, Alhaji Hassan Muhammed Aminu, Kubra Ahmad Bichi, and Salisu Yakubu Abubakar, expressed gratitude to the EFCC for assisting in the recovery of the houses on behalf of the workers and pensioners.