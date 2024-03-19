Menu
Search
Subscribe
Pension & Retirement

EFCC Retrieves 324 Houses for Kano Pensioners in Alleged N4.1 Billion Property Fraud

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

Yesterday, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) handed over documents for properties and 324 houses to Kano State pensioners. This action followed a final forfeiture order issued by Justice I.E. Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

According to a statement by the EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Mr. Dele Oyewale, the court order stemmed from investigations into an alleged N4.1 billion fraud. Pensioners had contributed to the Pension Trust Fund to own houses, but two successive administrations in Kano State denied them this right.

The EFCC’s investigation revealed that the Kano State government, in collaboration with the Kano State Pension Trust Fund, had agreed to build housing estates worth N41 billion. However, the pensioners’ contribution was misappropriated, leading to incomplete houses and their fraudulent sale to associates by former governors of the state.

Upon completion of its investigation, the EFCC secured a final forfeiture order for the 324 properties to the Kano State Pension Fund Trustees. During the handover ceremony, EFCC’s Abuja Zonal Commander, Assistant Commander Adeniyi Adebayo, reassured the agency’s commitment to combatting fraudulent practices.

Representatives of the Kano State Pension Board, Alhaji Hassan Muhammed Aminu, Kubra Ahmad Bichi, and Salisu Yakubu Abubakar, expressed gratitude to the EFCC for assisting in the recovery of the houses on behalf of the workers and pensioners.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“More CBN Directors Face Dismissal Amidst Controversy”
Next article
Kaduna Governor Advocates for State Police Amidst Banditry Challenges
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Police Arrest 16-year-old boy for defiling schoolmate in Port Harcourt

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Rivers State Police Command has...

Akwa-Ibom lovers fake own kidnap, demand N4m ransom

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Akwa Ibom State Police Command...

The House Of Rep Member Is In Opposition Party – Soludo States Why He Didn’t Construct Road

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
19 Mar,2024. The Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has said...

Peter Obi Spotted At Central Mosque To Break Fast For Ramadan

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
19,Mar,2024. Last night, Peter Obi joined almost 1000 people at...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Police Arrest 16-year-old boy for defiling schoolmate in Port Harcourt

CrimeWatch 0
March 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Rivers State Police Command has...

Akwa-Ibom lovers fake own kidnap, demand N4m ransom

CrimeWatch 0
March 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Akwa Ibom State Police Command...

The House Of Rep Member Is In Opposition Party – Soludo States Why He Didn’t Construct Road

Politics & Govt News 0
19 Mar,2024. The Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has said...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading