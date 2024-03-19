CBN Discloses DISCOs’ N273.34 Billion Credit Facility for Meter Purchase

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed that the 11 Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOs) obtained a credit facility totaling N273.34 billion to purchase 414,000 meters for distribution. This loan, disbursed under the Nigerian Electricity Market Stabilization Facility intervention project, aimed to increase electricity capacity from 3,400 megawatts to approximately 4,900MW.

According to a report obtained by Vanguard, the meters purchased included maximum demand meters, Smart meters, and Single-Phase meters. The breakdown showed that the Ikeja Disco received N40.74 billion, while the Eko Disco received N34.85 billion. Additionally, the Abuja Distribution Company got N34.69 billion, Ibadan Disco borrowed N27.73 billion, and Enugu DISCO borrowed N27.84 billion. Kaduna Disco also borrowed N24.36 billion under the intervention program.

The report also highlighted key issues identified in the program, including an inefficient market characterized by market liquidity challenges, foreign exchange scarcity, and inadequate electricity distribution infrastructure.