Menu
Search
Subscribe
Infrastructure

CBN Discloses DISCOs’ N273.34 Billion Credit Facility for Meter Purchase

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed that the 11 Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOs) obtained a credit facility totaling N273.34 billion to purchase 414,000 meters for distribution. This loan, disbursed under the Nigerian Electricity Market Stabilization Facility intervention project, aimed to increase electricity capacity from 3,400 megawatts to approximately 4,900MW.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

According to a report obtained by Vanguard, the meters purchased included maximum demand meters, Smart meters, and Single-Phase meters. The breakdown showed that the Ikeja Disco received N40.74 billion, while the Eko Disco received N34.85 billion. Additionally, the Abuja Distribution Company got N34.69 billion, Ibadan Disco borrowed N27.73 billion, and Enugu DISCO borrowed N27.84 billion. Kaduna Disco also borrowed N24.36 billion under the intervention program.

The report also highlighted key issues identified in the program, including an inefficient market characterized by market liquidity challenges, foreign exchange scarcity, and inadequate electricity distribution infrastructure.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Soldiers Massacre: “Defense Headquarters Reveals Identities of Fallen heroes in Okuoma Community Attack”
Next article
Minister of Power Decries Revenue Loss from Attacks on Electricity Facilities
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

“This entertainment industry is so dark cos people in it are so vile – Actress Uche Ogbodo

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Actress Uche Ogbodo has said the...

SSANU begins 7-day warning strike

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian...

Gunmen kill church general overseer and pastor in Akwa Ibom

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Gunmen have killed the founder of...

Police Arrest 16-year-old boy for defiling schoolmate in Port Harcourt

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Rivers State Police Command has...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“This entertainment industry is so dark cos people in it are so vile – Actress Uche Ogbodo

Entertainment 0
March 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Actress Uche Ogbodo has said the...

SSANU begins 7-day warning strike

Nigeria Metro News 0
March 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian...

Gunmen kill church general overseer and pastor in Akwa Ibom

Nigeria Metro News 0
March 19, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Gunmen have killed the founder of...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading