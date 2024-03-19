Akwa-Ibom lovers fake own kidnap, demand N4m ransom

March 19, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of one Imaobong Sampson and her boyfriend, Beltus Ebong, in Mbierebe Obio village, Ibesikpo Asutan Area of the state for allegedly faking their kidnap.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Odiko Macdon stated this in a statement on Monday.

According to the PPRO, the suspects were arrested in their hideout by operatives of the command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad after a report of a kidnapping case in the area was received.

He said the complaints received by the command indicated that the purported kidnappers were demanding N4 million from the family of Imaobong.

“As a result, operatives of Anti-Kidnapping Squad of the command embarked on an intense and intelligence-driven investigation so as to track down the perpetrators and rescue the victim.

“The said purported victim, one Imaobong Sampson ‘M’, and her boyfriend, Beltus Ebong ‘M’, were arrested in their hideout at Mbierebe Obio Village, Ibesikpo Asutan L.G.A,” he stated.

He said that Imaobong confessed that the abduction was staged between her and her boyfriend and others for the purpose of extorting money from her aunt who lives outside Nigeria.(www.naija247news.com).