Woman slumps and dies while singing in Delta church

March 18, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A woman identified as Imade, reportedly slumped and died while singing on the altar at Living Messiah Church in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The incident happened on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

Details of the incident are still sketchy at the time of filing this report but it was gathered that Imade was rushed to Alero hospital in Owa, where she was confirmed dead by doctors on duty.(www.naija247news.com).