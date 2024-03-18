Menu
Unknown Gunmen kidnap and kill traditional ruler in Bauchi

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 18, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have kidnapped and killed the traditional ruler of Riruwai village in Lame District, Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State, Alhaji Garba Badamasi.

It was gathered that gunmen kidnapped the Sarkin Ruruwai from his palace on Friday night, March 15, 2024 after shooting sporadically to scared residents away.

The traditional ruler’s corpse was found dumped close to the village in the early hours of Sunday morning, March 17.

It was further gathered that the abductors did not contact his family members for ransom payment.

He was buried according to Ismic rites in Gumau town, Toro LGA on Sunday.

Nigerian Cable Manufacturer Sets New Standard with Triple ISO Certification with her ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 & ISO 45001:2018 Certification.
