Three trafficked Ebonyi teenage girls rescued in Ghana

March 18, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Three teenage girls who were reportedly trafficked to Ghana from Ebonyi State’s Ikwo Local Government Area have been rescued.

The girls were saved by Mr. Meba Igwe, the Chairman of the Ikwo Development Union’s Lagos branch. They were Ogah Chinecherem from Ohatekwe Amagu, Odor Favour from Abina Amagu, and Osinachi Nweke Umanyi from Ndioduma Omege Echara.

They were allegedly trafficked by Mrs. Abigail Nweke, a member of the same local government, and given to a woman from Cross River, whose identity was not immediately known, to be transported to Ghana.

It is said that the teenagers moved out of their separate houses in January of this year.

They were first transported to Lagos, where they were to be transferred to Ghana, but border patrol immigration police stopped them there.

Imeba Igwe, the Chairman of the Lagos branch of the Ikwo Development Union, learned of the situation and intervened to save them.

On Wednesday, however, the girls were turned over to Barr. Sunday Nwankwo, the Chairman of the Ikwo local government area, in his office at the local government offices.

He complimented Igwe for agreeing to help the girls get out of danger.

Nwankwo advised parents to keep a tight eye on their kids in order to prevent unpleasant situations from happening to them.

He committed to enrolling the girls in the courses they wanted to study.

To be returned to their parents, the rescued girls were given to the corresponding Ward Councillor.(www.naija247news.com).