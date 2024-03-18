Menu
SSANU and NASU Announce Seven-Day Warning Strike Starting March 18

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) have jointly announced a seven-day warning strike set to commence on Monday, March 18. The decision was reached by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of both unions.

In a statement signed by NASU’s General Secretary, Peters Adeyemi, and SSANU’s President, Mohammed Ibrahim, it was declared that all universities would experience a complete blackout during the strike period. Additionally, water treatment plants and clinics would be affected, and participation in proposed matriculations in some universities would be suspended.

The strike action follows President Bola Tinubu’s directive to compensate university workers who were on a prolonged strike in 2022, with their salaries withheld under the “No work, no pay” policy enforced by the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari. While members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) have received their withheld salaries, non-teaching staff, including SSANU and NASU, are yet to be compensated.

Despite issuing an ultimatum to the government, which expired without any action, and subsequently giving a seven-day warning strike notice, there has been no positive response from the federal government. Consequently, the JAC of SSANU and NASU has directed all members in universities and inter-university centers nationwide to commence the strike on March 18.

The statement emphasized the need for comprehensive and total compliance with the directive, stressing that no concessions should be granted. It called upon all SSANU and NASU branches to strictly adhere to the directive for the duration of the strike.

