South South

Soldiers masacred in Delta were on mission to rescue kidnapped victim — Sen. Thomas

By: Naija247news

Date:

The lawmaker representing Delta South Senatorial District, Joel-Onowakpo Thomas, has called for a thorough investigation into the murder of 16 military personnel in Okuama Community, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The lawmaker, in a statement on Sunday in Warri, condemned the act and described it as “a crisis taken too far”.

While calling for calm, he noted that the military operatives were on a peace mission to rescue one Mr Anthony Aboh, who was allegedly kidnapped in Okuama Community.

Thomas, who is also the Vice-Chairman of the Senate Committee on Defence, commiserated with the military authority and families of the slain soldiers.

He called for a holistic investigation to unearth the remote causes of the crisis and urged both the state and federal governments to urgently intervene to prevent it from escalating.

“There is a need for the security agencies to go after the masterminds of the heinous crime.

“There is also the need for the military to tactically deploy intelligence in tracking the masterminds to avoid the killing of innocent people in Okuama Community.

“I commiserate with the military authority, families of the slain soldiers as well as others who may have lost their loved ones to the crisis.

“I urge the people of Okuama Community to assist the military to fish out the killers of the gallant soldiers,” Thomas said.

The Nigerian Army had in a statement issued on Saturday confirmed the death of 16 soldiers in the conflict between the military and youths of the community.

According to the statement issued by the acting Director of Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau, a Commanding Officer, two Majors, one Captain, and 12 other soldiers were affected.

