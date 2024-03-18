Samklef finally forgives Davido for ‘disrespecting’ him

March 18, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Record producer Samuel Oguachuba, popularly known as Samklef, has said he has forgiven singer Davido for “disrespecting” him.

Naija247news recalls that Davido slammed the producer-turned-blogger after he shared a clip of Davido and his wife, Chioma with their twins leaving a hospital in Atlanta, USA last year.

His reaction did not sit down well with Samklef who has been trolling him on social media since then.

However, the veteran announced via X on Saturday that he has forgiven Davido, stressing that he believes that he has learned his lessons.

He also warned other artists not to “try” him again.

Samklef wrote:

“Samklef love davido! I don forgive am for disrespecting me since and I believe say e don learn him lessons. Na my aburo noni. For this industry make nobody try Samklef again.”(www.naija247news.com).