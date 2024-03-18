Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Metro News

Residents Mourn as Two Die In Bauchi Fire Outbreak

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 18, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Madina Quarters community in Bauchi was thrown into mourning on Sunday as two children, Zainab Bashir Muhammad (Hibba) and Ummu Salma Bashir, aged 7 and 5, lost their lives in a house fire.

The incident was said to have occurred near Barden Gabas Primary School, close to Tirwun Quarters, within the Bauchi metropolis.

Recall that fire incident occurred just days after two persons lost their lives in a fire outbreak at Maraku village in Zubuki Ward, Itas/Gadau Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

Eyewitnesses told our reporter that the fire outbreak started at about 11:00 am on Sunday.

According to reports, the children’s mother had locked inside the house while she went out, possibly to the market.

Unfortunately, the house caught fire before she came back.

Attempts to rescue the children were futile due to the thick smoke and intensity of the flames.

Also, efforts by the state fire department, which visited the scene to contain the fire, were abortive.

A resident in the Madina Quarters, Usman Abdullahi (Dan Usmanu), who spoke with our reporter at the scene, said it was unusual for the mother to leave her children locked in the house.

Meanwhile, the children have been laid to rest in accordance with Islamic rites.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Terrorists kidnap over 800 in one week, kill scores
Next article
Nigeria’s imported food inflation jumps to 29.8%
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Osun Governor Adeleke Vows to Upgrade State Assets, Moves into Refurbished Government House

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
18, March 2024. Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has taken...

NIN database: NDPC probes alleged privacy breach at NIMC

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 18, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC)...

Marketers Lobby Nigerian Government to Consider $15bn Energy Bank For Downstream Oil Sector

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
18,March 2024. Oil marketers under the aegis of Petroleum Products...

Kizz Daniel officially welcomes baby mama to social media

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 18, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel warms hearts...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Osun Governor Adeleke Vows to Upgrade State Assets, Moves into Refurbished Government House

Politics & Govt News 0
18, March 2024. Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has taken...

NIN database: NDPC probes alleged privacy breach at NIMC

Nigeria 0
March 18, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC)...

Marketers Lobby Nigerian Government to Consider $15bn Energy Bank For Downstream Oil Sector

Politics & Govt News 0
18,March 2024. Oil marketers under the aegis of Petroleum Products...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading