Security News

Remaining abducted Zamfara varsity students regain freedom after 6 months in captivity

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 18, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

‘Nine’ of the remaining abducted female students of the Federal University in Gusau, Zamfara State have regained their freedom.

Recall that on September 22, 2023, suspected terrorists raided the off-campus hostels at Sabon Gidan Community, near the Federal University, Gusau, abducting a total of twenty-four female students.

Three labourers, all males, registered with GUPRAN Engineering Services Ltd, were also abducted along with the students.

However, the troops of the Nigerian Army rescued 13 of the victims and the labourers less than 72 hours after the abduction.

Jacob Hassan, the father of Naomi, one of the victims who remains in captivity, confirmed this development during a telephone conversation with AIT News.

It was gathered that the rescued students have reportedly arrived in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), where they are receiving medical treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu is said to have been directly involved in the negotiation process that resulted in the release.

According to AIT News, some of the released victims have been able to speak with their parents, providing a glimmer of hope and relief to their families.

Family members of two of the rescued students, Nasira and Zainab, also confirmed the development.(www.naija247news.com).

