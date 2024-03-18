Menu
Geopolitics

“Potential Trump Presidency: Concerns Rise Over US-Africa Relations”

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

If Donald Trump secures victory in November’s US presidential election and returns to the White House, the implications for American relations in Africa are a cause for concern among some on the continent. Trump’s first term was marked by a lack of interest in Africa, overshadowed by his derogatory remarks about “shithole countries.” His rival, President Joe Biden, promised greater attention to Africa but has yet to deliver on that pledge.

Experts suggest that a Trump administration’s focus on commercial rivalry with China could escalate strategic confrontations while neglecting engagement on issues like human rights and the rule of law. Trump’s transactional approach might appeal to some African leaders tired of democratic lectures, but his disregard for democratic norms could embolden authoritarian regimes and diminish US influence.

Furthermore, Trump’s disengagement could create opportunities for Russia and China to strengthen ties with autocratic regimes, potentially undermining US interests and security efforts, particularly in regions like the Horn of Africa where anti-terror operations rely on US support.

While the Biden administration has made efforts to revive US-Africa relations, a return of Trump could mean a regression to neglectful policies, leaving Africa to regret the loss of progress made under Biden’s leadership.

Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

