Peter Obi Lambast Office of Accountant-General Over Plan to Hold Workshop in London

March 18,2024.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, has lambasted the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, saying that the Office’s decision to hold a workshop in London is not only unacceptable but deeply troubling on multiple levels.

Obi, who said this on Saturday in a series of posts on X platform, called on Nigerians to vehemently denounce and condemn the decision, stressing that it represented a blatant disregard for fiscal responsibility and prudent expenditure of public funds.

Obi maintained that the resources allocated for such purposes should be directed towards addressing pressing domestic needs including healthcare, education, infrastructure, and poverty alleviation.

The former governor of Anambra State said, “Nigerians must vehemently denounce and condemn the decision of Nigeria’s Accountant-General’s Office to hold a workshop in London. This decision is not only unacceptable but also deeply troubling on multiple levels.

“Given the prevailing hardship in the country and the pitiable State of our national currency and the economy in general, any public function abroad amounts to insensitivity on the part of the government and any agency or individuals involved.

“First and foremost, it represents a blatant disregard for fiscal responsibility and prudent expenditure of public funds. At a time when Nigeria is grappling with economic challenges, including inflation, currency devaluation, and a widening budget deficit, it is utterly irresponsible to squander taxpayer money on extravagant overseas workshops.

“The resources allocated for such purposes should be directed towards addressing pressing domestic needs, such as healthcare, education, infrastructure, and poverty alleviation.

“Furthermore, holding a workshop in London sends the wrong message to the Nigerian people and the international community. It perpetuates the perception of government officials indulging in luxury and extravagance at the expense of the common citizen.”(www.naija247news.com)