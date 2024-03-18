Menu
South South

PANDEF condemns masacre of military personnel in Delta state

By: Charles Akpeji

Date:

Chief Edwin Clark led Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has condemned the killings of senior military officers and soldiers at Okuama Community, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta.

Clark in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday, March 17, expressed his pain and displeasure over the dastardly act.

He said: “This dastardly act is totally unacceptable and must be fully investigated. There must be no sacred cows,  the culprits must be brought to book as early as possible.

“PANDEF mourns the slain military personnel and commiserates with all the families and the entire Nigerian Army.

 

 

“PANDEF further urges the Nigerian Army and other security personnel around the country to continue with their great national service and not to be dettered by this present sad development.”

Charles Akpeji
Charles Akpejihttps://naija247news.com
Charles Akpeji has over 20 years experience in journalism and he is Naija247news Taraba Correspondent. He lives and works from Jalingo, the state capital.

