Osun Governor Adeleke Vows to Upgrade State Assets, Moves into Refurbished Government House

18, March 2024.

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has taken residence in the newly refurbished government house after the unveiling ceremony in Osogbo on Saturday afternoon.

The event saw a gathering of top officials, dignitaries, and religious leaders, who joined in inspecting the refurbished facilities, offering prayers, and witnessing the official commissioning.

During a brief address to the assembled dignitaries, Governor Adeleke emphasized his administration’s unwavering commitment to upgrading state assets, regardless of whether they were inherited or initiated during his tenure.

He also underscored the importance of preserving and enhancing government infrastructure for the benefit of current and future generations.

“I have upgraded the Government House just as I rehabilitated the Governor’s office. We ensured the Government House is rescued from the open neglect we inherited. You can all see the upgraded facilities which now places our state in good stead in the comity of states.

“I met an abandoned Guest House where top dignitaries can be hosted instead of huge bills on outside accommodation. I ordered its rehabilitation and today it is completed. The presidential Lodge I met on the ground was in a terrible state. Our team fixed it.

Our administration is passionate about upgrading state assets because they are for generations even yet unborn. We must act genuinely on the mantra that government is a continuum. Abandoning projects or state assets as Osun witnessed in recent past is a sign of bad leadership.

As our government is completing old projects and initiating new ones, we are also maintaining and upgrading the old structures, refixing them for effective usage of the state.

“To the good people of Osun state, your Governor has moved into the Government House. I pledge to redouble our efforts at delivering on the five-point agenda. We are truly fixated on sustaining the delivery of good governance”, the Governor said

The ceremony received a touch of royal blessing as the Orangun of Oke Ila, HRH, Oba Dokun Abolarin, graced the occasion with his presence.

The extensive rehabilitation project encompassed various aspects of the Government House, including the main building, the completion of an abandoned multi-bedroom Guest House, remodeling of several structures, and the refurbishment of derelict facilities. The entire premises received a facelift, marking a substantial improvement in the state’s administrative infrastructure.

Adeleke was accompanied by key figures such as Deputy Governor Prince Kola Adewusi, House Speaker Hon Adewale Egbedun, Secretary to the State Government Hon Teslim Igbalaye, Chief of Staff Hon Kazeem Akinleye, and members of the State Executive Council, as he moved into his new residence.

Clerics representing various faiths were present to offer blessings, underscoring the significance of the occasion. Additionally, prominent leaders delivered goodwill messages, highlighting the collaborative effort behind the rehabilitation project.(www.naija247news.com)