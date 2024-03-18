Menu
Nigeria

NIMC, NCC partner on NIN-SIM linkage processes

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 18, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) and Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) have partnered to enhance processes related to the National Identification Number (NIN)-SIM linkage.

This is contained in a statement jointly signed by Dr Reuben Muoka, NCC Director Public Affairs and Ayodele Babalola, Technical Adviser, Media, and Communications to NIMC on Sunday in Abuja.

According to the statement, in recent times, the NIN-SIM linkage exercise has become subject of national discourse, reflecting the critical importance of aligning SIM registrations with individuals’ unique national identification numbers.

“Recognising the significance of this initiative in enhancing security and improving service delivery, both NIMC and NCC are committed to improving processes and enhancing efficiency.

“NIMC and NCC will work closely to explore synergies and leverage each other’s expertise and resources in some key areas.”

While streamlining the NIN-SIM linkage process, the two agencies said they would collaborate to ensure a seamless experience for Nigerian telecommunication subscribers.

“This includes exploring innovative approaches to facilitate the swift verification and authentication of NINs during SIM registration and activation processes.

“Capacity building and public awareness: both agencies will collaborate on initiatives aimed at enhancing public awareness and understanding of the NIN-SIM linkage requirements.

“These include educational campaigns, training sessions for stakeholders, and the dissemination of accurate information to the public to encourage compliance with the linkage directives.

“Data Verification and Validation: NIMC will continue to extend its support to NCC by providing assistance in verifying National Identification Numbers (NINs) associated with SIM registrations.”

The agencies noted that telecommunication operators would validate submitted NINs to ensure accuracy and integrity of subscriber data, when leveraging NIMC’s robust database and authentication infrastructure.

On policy harmonisation and regulatory framework, they added that NIMC and NCC would collaborate on aligning policies and regulatory frameworks to facilitate the seamless integration of NIN-SIM linkage processes within the telecommunications ecosystem.

“This includes harmonising data protection and privacy regulations to safeguard the confidentiality and security of subscriber information.

“Both NIMC and NCC are committed to fostering a collaborative and transparent partnership that prioritises the interests of Nigerian citizens and promotes national development.

“By pooling our resources and expertise, we aim to overcome the challenges associated with the NIN-SIM linkage exercise and ensure its continued successful implementation.”

