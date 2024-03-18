Nigerians Spend N1.39trn on Imports of Previously Restricted Items in Q4 2023

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In the fourth quarter of 2023, Nigerians expended N1.39 trillion on the importation of seven out of the 43 items formerly restricted by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from accessing foreign exchange on its official platform, recent findings have revealed.

This surge in imports reflects a significant increase from the total value of N2.14 trillion commodities imported in 2022, as citizens imported goods worth N4.29 trillion in 2023, marking a 100% rise of N2.15 trillion.

Initially, the CBN had classified approximately 41 import items as ineligible for forex, compelling importers to seek foreign exchange at the black market, often at inflated rates, consequently pressuring the naira.

While these items weren’t banned or prohibited by the Nigerian Customs Service, they could still be imported, contributing to forex market instability. However, in October, the CBN announced the lifting of the ban on importers of 43 items, allowing them to purchase foreign exchange in the Nigerian foreign exchange market.

Consequently, this reversal led to a significant uptick, with imported goods increasing from N1.29 trillion in the third quarter of 2023 to N1.39 trillion.

The World Bank, in its December 2023 Nigeria Development Update report, projected that the removal of import restrictions would lift approximately 1.3 million people out of poverty by lowering affected item prices by 4.7%, thereby enhancing purchasing power.

An analysis of the latest Nigerian Foreign Trade reports by the National Bureau of Statistics revealed imports of various items such as crude palm oil, vegetable products, animal products, meat, vegetable fats and oils, rubber and plastics, and textiles from diverse countries.

The breakdown showed significant trade values, with crude palm oil at N50.44 billion, vegetable products at N1.63 trillion, animal products at N597.47 billion, and mackerel meat at N124.99 billion, among others.

Responding to the situation, Muda Yusuf, the Director of the Centre for Promotion of Private Enterprise, criticized the CBN’s forex ban list, labeling it an “aberration” as the banned items were legally recognized in the nation’s trade policy document.

Yusuf emphasized the need for harmonization and asserted that the ban exacerbated the gap between the official and parallel exchange markets, urging the government to prioritize local production to reduce import dependence.

Financial analyst Johnson Chukwu echoed this sentiment, advocating for a shift towards local production to diminish import reliance.

Meanwhile, the Senate cautioned against increasing the budget size through a supplementary budget, suggesting that excess savings from the recent naira depreciation should fund the deficit instead.