Nigerian Market Gains N2.12 trillion, All Share Index Grows by 3.71%

March 18, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stocks market closed higher last week, driven by appreciation in the prices of MTN Nigeria and other 54 stocks led by Julius Berger as the All Share Index and Market capitalization grew by 3.71% to settle at 105,085.25 and N59.416 trillion respectively.

An aggregate of 1.77 billion units of shares were traded in 44,713 deals, valued at N52.9billion.

The market breadth closed positive as 55 stocks gained against 24 stocks that declined in their share prices.

TOP 10 GAINERS

Julius Berger led other gainers in the course of last week with 30.58% growth, closing at N72.60 from the previous close of N55.60.

OMATEK, MTN Nigeria, Nem Insurance and GTCO grew their share prices by 23.08%, 20.96%, 20.91% and 17.88% respectively.

Other top 10 gainers include: FTN Cocoa 17.39%, THE INITIATES 17.07%, Zenith Bank 16.76%, Ecobank 16.50% and UPDC 15.15% respectively.

TOP 10 LOSERS

INTREGRATED ENERGY INSURANCE led other price decliners, shedding 27.38% of its share price to close at N1.22 from the previous close of 1.68.

Sunu Assurance, LASACO, Consolidated Hallmark Holdings and Sky Aviation shed 19.11%, 14.53%, 13.07% and 10.00% respectively.

Other price decliners include: Unity Bank (10.00%), UACN (9.68%), TRANSCORP (8.82%), VITAFOAM (7.41%) and MORISON (6.62%) respectively.(www.naija247news.com).