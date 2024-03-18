Menu
Nigerian Cable Manufacturer Sets New Standard with Triple ISO Certification with her ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 & ISO 45001:2018 Certification.

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

18,March 2024

In a ground-breaking achievement, MicCom Cables has emerged as the trailblazer among Nigerian cable manufacturers by attaining additional two esteemed international certifications: ISO 14001:2015 for Environmental Management System (EMS) and ISO 45001:2018 for Occupational Health & Safety Management System (OHSMS).

This milestone marks MicCom Cables as the first cable manufacturer in Nigeria to secure these prestigious certifications, alongside their existing ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System (QMS)

certification, held for over two decades. With this triumphant addition, MicCom Cables now boasts a comprehensive suite of all three integrated ISO standards, setting a new benchmark for excellence in the industry.

“The credibility that comes with this certification is immense,” said Bukola Adubi, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of MicCom Cables, in an exclusive statement to reporters. “Beyond that, it’s been a desire not to compromise safety at the factory and the business in general while still measuring up to international best practices regarding manufacturing processes.”

Adubi emphasized the team’s dedication to realizing this significant milestone, highlighting MicCom’s commitment to excellence as a domestic cable manufacturer.

The ISO 9001 certification ensures adherence to international standards for quality management systems, ensuring consistent delivery of products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements. This certification is renowned for enhancing customer satisfaction, optimizing costs, and improving management efficiency.

The ISO 14001 certification mandates establishing and implementing an Environmental Management System (EMS). It requires businesses to conduct thorough environmental impact assessments, set environmental objectives and targets, and monitor and measure environmental performance. This certification will empower MicCom to enhance their environmental stewardship, achieve operational efficiency, and gain a competitive edge, bolstering stakeholder trust and improving tender opportunities.

The ISO 45001 certification, which focuses on Occupational Health and safety (OH&S) management, is a testament to MicCom’s dedication to fostering a safe working environment, mitigating risks, and ensuring the well-being of employees. This certification promises improved safety standards, heightened stakeholder confidence, enhanced productivity, and reduced insurance premiums.

MicCom’s attainment of these certifications not only distinguishes her as a leader within the cable manufacturing sector but also solidifies her position as the sole cable manufacturer and member of the Cable Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (CAMAN) to achieve such acclaim. Endorsed by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria Management System Certification (SONMSC) who are further accredited by the renowned International Accreditation Services (IAS), these certifications elevate MicCom Cables to unparalleled global recognition and excellence heights.(www.naija247news.com)

Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Overview: Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

