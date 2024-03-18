NDLEA arrests hair stylist, dispatch rider selling drug-laced chin-chin

March 18, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 20-year-old hair stylist, Josephine Odunu and a dispatch rider, Edesemi Ikporo, 30, for alleged drug peddling.

According to NDLEA Spokesman, Femi Babafemi in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, the suspects were arrested in Yenagoa selling drug-laced chin-chin to students and at social parties.

He said that the dispatch rider was arrested in Opolo area of Yenagoa on March 10 while on his way to deliver 200 grams of chin-chin produced with cannabis sativa.

He added that a swift follow up operation led to the arrest of the hairdresser, who allegedly distributes the drugged chin-chin from the salon where she works in Kpansia area of Yenagoa.

“A search of the salon also led to the recovery of 3kilograms, bringing the total weight of the illicit substance seized from the duo to 3.2kg.

“Investigations reveal that they distribute the chin-chin often laced with cannabis and tramadol to students and at birthday parties.

“While Edesemi handles the delivery to buyers, Josephine is a major distributor to a wanted suspect who produces the drugged chin-chin,” he said.(www.naija247news.com).