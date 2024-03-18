“NCC Restores Voice and Data Services Affected by Undersea Cable Cuts”

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has announced the successful restoration of voice and data services affected by undersea cable cuts.

According to a statement issued on Monday by Reuben Muoka, the Director of Public Affairs at NCC, services have now been restored to approximately 90% of their peak utilization capacities.

Muoka stated, “Following the disruption on March 14, 2024, which affected data and voice services due to cuts in undersea fiber optics along the coasts of Cote d’Ivoire and Senegal, we are pleased to announce that services have now been restored to approximately 90% of their peak utilization capacities.”

He further added, “All operators impacted by the cuts have utilized recovery capacity from submarine cables unaffected by the cuts, thus recovering approximately 90% of their peak utilization capacities.”

Mobile Network Operators have assured the commission that data and voice services would operate optimally pending full repairs of the undersea cables, as they have activated alternative connections to normalize the situation.

Muoka expressed appreciation to telecom consumers for their patience and understanding during the downtime caused by the undersea fiber cuts.

Last Thursday’s undersea cable cuts affected broadband Internet connectivity to Nigeria and countries in the West African sub-region, leading to operational adjustments by banks, financial institutions, telecom companies, and related firms.

In response to the disruptions, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, announced plans to lead global collaboration efforts to enhance the protection of undersea cables. Tijani emphasized the need to review international laws and forge partnerships with regional and global bodies to safeguard this critical infrastructure.

Despite the challenges posed by submarine cable cuts, Tijani highlighted how they serve as catalysts for resilience and growth in the digital economy. He commended telcos like Globacom, West Indian Ocean Cable Company, MTN, and MainOne for their collaborative efforts in mitigating the impact of these disruptions.

NCC confirmed that several African internet service providers experienced outages due to submarine cable cuts, with cable operators actively working to restore connectivity.