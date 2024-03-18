Lagos Police arrest two traffic robbery suspects disguising as beggars

March 18, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Lagos State Police Command have arrested two robbery suspects who pose as alms beggars in Lagos traffic gridlocks.

The duo approached a motorist in a gridlock at Agungi area in Lekki on Friday, soliciting for alms, but forcefully took his mobile phone and jewellery and took to their heels.

Police spokesman in Lagos State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday that the motorist quickly alerted a nearby police patrol team that arrested the robbers.

“The stolen items were recovered from them.

“The two suspects will be arraigned accordingly,’’ Hundeyin said.(www.naija247news.com).