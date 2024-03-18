Lady attempts suicide after her boyfriend called off their relationship

March 18, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A Nigerian lady was rescued last night after she attempted to take her life by drinking bleach.

A Nigerian pharmacist who rescued the young lady said she attempted suicide because her boyfriend broke up with her.

‘’Suicide attempt because your man broke up with you should never be an option!!

Around 8:30pm last night, a lady who drank hypo to end her life because the boyfriend tried ending their relationship was rushed in. I had to force her mouth open to pour a slurry of activated charcoal before referring them to the hospital for further care.

Please suicide should never be an option’. (www.naija247news.com).